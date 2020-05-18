A man has died after being shot in Prince George’s County, police said Monday.

Curtis Jerron Stevenson, 29, of the Woodlawn area was shot Thursday night in the 2900 block of Reed Street in Glenarden, county police said. He was taken to a hospital and died Saturday, they said.

Police said they did not think the crime was random.

They said they are still trying to determine a motive and identify a suspect.