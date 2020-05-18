By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowMay 18, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDTA man has died after being shot in Prince George’s County, police said Monday.Curtis Jerron Stevenson, 29, of the Woodlawn area was shot Thursday night in the 2900 block of Reed Street in Glenarden, county police said. He was taken to a hospital and died Saturday, they said.Police said they did not think the crime was random.They said they are still trying to determine a motive and identify a suspect. Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsGet our Coronavirus Updates newsletterReceive the most important pandemic developments in your inbox every day. All stories linked in the newsletter are free to access.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.