A man who was shot Tuesday night in the Shaw neighborhood has died at a hospital, according to D.C. police.

The victim was identified as Paul Williams Jr., 46, of Southeast Washington.

Police said the shooting occurred about 8:15 p.m. in the 800 block of R Street NW, near Rhode Island Avenue and Seventh Street. No arrest has been made, and police did not discuss a possible motive.

Earlier Tuesday night, police said a man was shot about 6:15 p.m. in the 200 block of D Street NW, about a half-mile from the U.S. Capitol and three blocks east of D.C. police headquarters.

The victim was reported conscious when he was taken to a hospital. Police said the victim was found lying in the roadway near an entrance to the Third Street Tunnel.

A police report says he had been shot in the abdomen.