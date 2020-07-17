An initial investigation found that two men were in a vehicle on the Washington, D.C., side of Walnut Avenue before the crash.
“It was learned that on the Washington DC side of Walnut Ave just prior to the crash, there were shots fired into a vehicle and a vehicle speeding away towards Eastern Ave.,” Takoma Park police said in a statement.
The driver of the 1997 Subaru and another man who was a passenger were taken to a hospital and the driver was pronounced dead. His name was not released, pending the notification of his family. The passenger was said to be in critical condition, according to Takoma Park police.
Officials said D.C. police are investigating the assault that happened in the city and Montgomery County police are investigating the crash.
Authorities said two handguns, drugs and cash were found at the scene of the crash.