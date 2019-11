A 23-year-old man was killed when the SUV he was driving hit several parked cars and caught on fire, police said.

Prince George’s County police said Matthew Thomas Sullivan of Huntingtown, Md., died after the crash that happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in Hyattsville.

The incident happened in the 3400 block of Purdue Street near Wells Boulevard. An initial investigation found that Sullivan was driving the SUV and hit several parked cars before the vehicle caught fire. No one was in the cars he struck, police said.