A worker at an auto body shop in Maryland has died after he suffered critical burns on three-quarters of his body.

Prince George’s County Fire said Christopher Terry, 51, of Clinton, Md., was working around 3 p.m. on Dec. 5 and had just finished taking a fuel tank off a vehicle at the auto body shop in the 9100 block of Allentown Road in Fort Washington.

He walked near a barrel with an open flame that was being used to keep employees warm, and officials said the “fuel vapors ignited,” causing burns to 75 percent of his body. Some bystanders put out the fire.

Terry was taken in a helicopter to the burn unit at Medstar Hospital Center. He died Dec. 13 from his injuries, according to fire officials.