A 40-year-old man has died from injuries he sustained when a vehicle he was driving struck a cement barrier Wednesday evening in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The victim was identified as Ronald Sylvester May Jr., of Southeast.

Police said the crash occurred about 6:15 p.m. when a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic sedan struck the Jersey barrier in the southbound lanes of the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE.

The Sonic caught fire, police said, and bystanders rushed to the burning vehicle and pulled May from the wreckage.

A cause of the crash remains under investigation.

May was the third person to die in a crash in the District since Tuesday.

A 15-year-old boy, Dominique Antonio Lewis, was killed Tuesday night when police said a car struck him as he drove a scooter through a Southeast Washington intersection. That same night, police said Jarrod Robert Bishop, 30, was killed when a motorcycle he was driving struck a parked vehicle in Northeast Washington.