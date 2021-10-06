Spencer did not have a place to live, his attorney Patrick Edward said, and was often in court for trespassing or public intoxication. Often he would not ask for release because he was more comfortable in the jail and could get his heart medication there, Edwards said.
That’s why he said he did not ask on Monday for Spencer to be released on a trespassing charge from the weekend.
“He was the sweetest guy you would ever meet,” said Edwards, who represented Spencer on or off for four or five years. “Just the nicest guy ever, always very appreciative, very warm . . . Just a sincere person.”
He said Spencer struggled with alcohol abuse, and his trespassing charges generally stemmed from that problem: “He would just be on the street, trying to find a place to rest his head . . . he would run out of places to go.”
Police Chief Andy Penn said he asked for the death to be investigated by the Northern Virginia Critical Incident Response Team, a group of local police agencies that have agreed to handle police shootings, in-custody deaths and officer suicides in each other’s departments. The goal is to keep such investigations independent and impartial.
Almost exactly a year ago, an inmate named Daryl Becton died in the Arlington jail. That death predates the regional agreement and is being investigated by the Arlington police. The Arlington branch of the NAACP has expressed frustration that the investigation hasn’t been completed, saying Becton’s family has yet to be told how he died.
“Delayed answers for Mr. Becton’s family and now another death,” the group said in a statement. “This is unacceptable, unconscionable, and distressing to anyone following the deaths of inmates and our criminal justice system in Arlington, Virginia.”