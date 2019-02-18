A man died after a witness saw him on fire, coming from a portable toilet outside M&T Bank stadium in Baltimore, officials said. (Baltimore Fire Department photo)

A man died in Baltimore on Sunday after a witness saw him in flames as he came from a portable toilet, according to the Baltimore fire department.

The incident occurred outside the M&T Bank Stadium in the downtown area, according to the fire department.

The man “was seen on fire coming from” a portable toilet, the fire department said.

Firefighters found the man dead, and three of the toilets were “engulfed in flames,” the department said.

No name for the man was available.

The fire department said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

The stadium is the home field for the Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League. It is about three quarters of a mile west of the Inner Harbor.

