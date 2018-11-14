A 31-year-old man died at the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center last week after initially being taken to a hospital because of medical concerns, the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said Tuesday.

The death is the second this year and at least the third since 2016 in which an inmate has died at the site that is the intake point for newly arrested individuals.

David Ott, who had been arrested by Baltimore police on a trespassing charge, was found unresponsive in his holding cell just before 11 p.m. Nov. 7, police said. Responding medics pronounced him dead about a half-hour later, said Gerard Shields, a department spokesman.

Police initially brought Ott to Central Booking just before noon that day but then took him to a hospital because of a “medical condition,” said Shields, who declined to describe the condition, citing medical privacy concerns.

By policy, Central Booking turns away sick or injured suspects, referring them for treatment before they are booked. The police officers who arrested Ott took him away from Central Booking for treatment before he could be medically evaluated there, Shields said.

After receiving medical clearance, Ott was brought back and booked just before 2 p.m., Shields said.

“In its preliminary investigation, the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Division found no negligence by department staff,” Shields said in a statement.

No phone number was listed for Ott’s address in the Morrell Park neighborhood of Southwest Baltimore, and no attorney was listed in online court records.

Ott was arrested about 8:45 a.m. on a loitering charge in front of a Royal Farms convenience store, according to police.

“I have responded for numerous calls for service for this individual trespassing and have advised Mr. David Ott that he is banned from the premises and is not to enter them for any reason,” Southern District patrol officer John Schreven wrote in the arrest report.

When the patrol wagon arrived at Central Booking, officers found Ott sleeping and had difficulty waking him, police said. The officers called for a medic unit, which took Ott to nearby Mercy Medical Center, police said.

“Doctors at Mercy Hospital examined and discharged Mr. Ott, who was then returned to Central Booking,” Baltimore police spokeswoman Chakia Fennoy said in a statement. “Once at Central Booking, the medical staff examined and cleared Mr. Ott to be processed. It is our understanding that Mr. Ott was found deceased in his cell a short time later.”

A spokesman for Mercy Medical Center did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In June, Deniro Bellamy, a 31-year-old disabled man who had turned himself in on a traffic violation, collapsed in a holding cell with other inmates and was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Bernice Mitchell, a 53-year-old woman, died at Central Booking in December 2016.