A man was killed in a crash while riding a motorcycle Monday in Prince George’s County, and a boy who was on the motorcycle with him was critically injured, the county police said.

The collision occurred about 3:30 p.m. at Old Landover Road and 65th Avenue, police said. The intersection is in the Landover area.

The man died at a hospital and the boy was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, the police said.

Cpl. Harry Bond, a police spokesman, said the child appeared to be school age. The man’s age was not immediately available; also unclear Monday evening was the relationship between the two.

No cause for the crash was divulged. Both of those on the motorcycle wore helmets, Bond said.