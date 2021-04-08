A 90-year-old man has died after a crash that occurred in late March in Beltsville.

Prince George’s County police said the crash happened along Cherry Hill Road near the border of Montgomery County. The victim was identified as Richard Drachman, of Silver Spring.

An initial investigation found that Drachman’s vehicle was hit head-on by a vehicle that was trying to pass another vehicle. Both Drachman and the other driver were taken to a local hospital. Drachman died April 6 of his injuries, police said. The other driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The passing car crossed over a double yellow line, police said, and the crash is under investigation.