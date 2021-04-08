An initial investigation found that Drachman’s vehicle was hit head-on by a vehicle that was trying to pass another vehicle. Both Drachman and the other driver were taken to a local hospital. Drachman died April 6 of his injuries, police said. The other driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The passing car crossed over a double yellow line, police said, and the crash is under investigation.
