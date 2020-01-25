Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man Friday night in downtown Frederick.

At 10:27 p.m., police received calls about gunfire near West All Saints Street and South Bentz Street and found a man with gunshot wounds to his upper body, Frederick Police said in a statement.

Efforts to save the victim at a local hospital were unsuccessful. Police have not yet identified him.

Police are looking for two men who witnesses said ran east after the shots were fired. Investigators believe the incident may have stemmed from a dispute and was not random.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call Detective Matt Irons at 240-674-8942. Police are also asking residents in the surrounding area to save security camera footage.

Anonymous tips can be shared via voicemail at 301-600-TIPS (8477), text message at 240-674-TIPS (8477) or email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.