A 65-year-old man died Wednesday from injuries he sustained after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Northeast Washington Tuesday night, D.C. police said.

Police officials identified the crash victim as Willie Ulysees Williams, of Northeast. Investigators said Williams was jaywalking as he walked north across the 1500 block of Rhode Island Avenue about 9 p.m.

Detectives determined a gray minivan with a black bike rack on the roof hit Williams as the vehicle traveled west on Rhode Island Avenue. The minivan fled the area after the accident, police said.

DC Fire and EMS medics took Williams to a local hospital, where he died.

