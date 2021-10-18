A man died in a house fire in Lanham. (Prince George's County Fire)By Dana HedgpethToday at 6:45 a.m. EDTBy Dana HedgpethToday at 6:45 a.m. EDTShare this storyA man died in a fire at a home on Friday in Maryland.Prince George’s County fire said the blaze broke out at the one-story home around 1:42 a.m. in the 9300 block of Annapolis Road in the Lanham area.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightThe man was later identified as Joseph Ingegneri, 68, who lived at the home.Officials said the cause of death and cause of the fire are under investigation. GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...