By Martin WeilToday at 11:31 p.m. ESTBy Martin WeilToday at 11:31 p.m. ESTAn 87-year-old man died after being pulled from a house fire in Montgomery County Monday night, the county fire department said.The blaze was reported about 7:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of Anchorage Drive, near MacArthur Boulevard in the Cabin John area, the department said.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightWhen firefighters arrived, they were told that someone was trapped inside, according to the department. He was extricated but later died, the department said.His name was not available immediately. The cause of the blaze could not be learned. GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...