Police then did a “brief pursuit” of the suspect before he jumped off the bike and ran, officials said in a statement. Authorities said the suspect fell twice and then kept running before he fell into a wooded area where he was taken into custody.
The suspect, who is from Mount Rainier, Md., was placed in handcuffs and an ambulance was requested for “suspected unknown drug intoxication.”
In a statement, official said that “While waiting for an ambulance, officers closely monitored the suspect’s condition” and “when he became unresponsive, officers immediately unhandcuffed him and began CPR.”
Police officers “briefly revived the suspect” who was then taken to a hospital, according to officials. He was “later pronounced dead” at the hospital, according to police.
Authorities also said in the statement that his death is being investigated by the Prince George’s County Police Department.