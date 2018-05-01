A man was killed on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George’s County early Sunday in a car crash, the U.S. Park Police said.

The victim was thrown from a Chevrolet Tahoe with New York tags about 1:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Powder Mill Road, the police said. They said he was a 53-year-old resident of Brooklyn, N.Y., who had been a back seat passenger. His name was not released.

The Tahoe was found overturned in the roadway , the police said. Two other occupants of the Tahoe were injured and taken to a hospital, police said.

According to the police, two vehicles may have been driving aggressively before the crash. One of the two, a white Dodge Charger, had been involved in the collision, the police said. The other had not struck any vehicles and did not remain at the scene, police said. Details of the collision were not provided.

The vehicle that the victim was riding in, the Chevrolet Tahoe, was not one of the two that may have been driving aggressively, the police said. .

Police said they are continuing to investigate and are looking for witnesses.