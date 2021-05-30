A man was killed late Saturday night in a car crash in the Great Falls area of Fairfax County, according to the county police.

The crash occurred at Georgetown Pike and Old Dominion Drive, the police said.

The site is near the western edge of Great Falls Park.

The man died at the scene, police said. No name was given and the crash was under investigation early Sunday, the police said.

Georgetown Pike was closed in both directions after the crash.