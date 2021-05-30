By Martin WeilMay 30, 2021 at 9:43 a.m. UTCA man was killed late Saturday night in a car crash in the Great Falls area of Fairfax County, according to the county police.The crash occurred at Georgetown Pike and Old Dominion Drive, the police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe site is near the western edge of Great Falls Park.The man died at the scene, police said. No name was given and the crash was under investigation early Sunday, the police said.Georgetown Pike was closed in both directions after the crash. Today's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.