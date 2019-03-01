A man died after the vehicle he was driving veered off a road and crashed into a tree in Prince George’s County, officials said.
The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. near Old Marlboro Pike and Pennsylvania Avenue in the Upper Marlboro area.
Prince George’s County police said the car left the road for “reasons that remain under investigation” and struck a tree.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene. His name was not released, pending the notification of his family.
