As officers responded, the suspect took off in a vehicle and “an authorized pursuit ensued” and went into the District, according to Prince George's County police.

D.C. police said the driver of the vehicle crashed it in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE near the Anacostia Freeway.

The driver was taken to a hospital and later died.

The man’s name was not immediately released, pending the notification of his family. Authorities said the incident remains under investigation.

