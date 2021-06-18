By Dana HedgpethJune 18, 2021 at 10:03 a.m. UTCshareA man driving a car was killed in a crash in Maryland.The incident happened Thursday night along Ritchie and Old Ritchie roads in Capitol Heights and involved a car and pickup truck, according to Prince George’s County police.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The pickup driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Few details were given on the crash, and the victim’s was not immediately released, pending the notification of his family. Today's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.