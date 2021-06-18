A man driving a car was killed in a crash in Maryland.

The incident happened Thursday night along Ritchie and Old Ritchie roads in Capitol Heights and involved a car and pickup truck, according to Prince George’s County police.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The pickup driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Few details were given on the crash, and the victim’s was not immediately released, pending the notification of his family.