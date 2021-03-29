By Dana HedgpethcloseDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowMarch 29, 2021 at 11:45 a.m. UTCA man died in a crash in Merrifield early Monday near Arlington Boulevard and Javier Road, Fairfax County police said.The man was the only person involved in the crash, officials said. He was taken to a hospital where he died.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe road was closed for some time. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy