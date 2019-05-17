A man was killed Friday evening in a traffic collision in the Brandywine area of Prince George’s County, Md., county police said.

The crash occurred about 6:25 p.m. on Brandywine Road near Lee Acres Drive, the police said.

They said a car traveling north on Brandywine collided with a southbound car. Officer Ameera Abdullah, a police spokeswoman, said the man who was killed was a passenger in one of the cars.

Both drivers and two other passengers were taken to hospitals, and the crash was under investigation, police said.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news