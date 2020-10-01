By Dana HedgpethcloseDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowOctober 1, 2020 at 9:15 AM EDTA man was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Prince George’s County.Local police said the collision happened around 10:40 p.m. along Walker Mill and Silver Hill roads in the Capitol Heights area.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe driver was heading south on Walker Mill Road, police said, then the car went off the road and hit a tree.The crash remains under investigation, and the man’s name was not released, pending the notification of his family. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.