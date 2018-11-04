An injured man died in the parking lot of a bar and grill in the Frederick, Md., area after an assault was reported there, authorities said.

Frederick County sheriff’s deputies went to the parking lot of the Cactus Flats Bar and Grill about 10:40 p.m. after an assault was reported in progress, the sheriff’s office said.

When the deputies arrived, they found a man with serious injuries. Bystanders, EMS personnel and deputies tried to save him, the sheriff’s office said, but he died at the scene.

An autopsy was to be conducted, the sheriff’s office said.

The man was identified as Robert Alan Swann, Jr., 45, of Woodsboro, Md., the sheriff’s office said. They said they are investigating.