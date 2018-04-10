A man died in an early morning house fire Tuesday in Suitland, Md., officials said.

The man’s identity was not immediately released, pending notification of his family.

The fire started just before 4 a.m. at a two-story duplex in the 4600 block of Brookfield Drive. The man was found dead inside the home where firefighters said they believe the fire started.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, according to Mark Brady, a spokesman for Prince George’s County Fire. Officials did not immediately release information as to whether there was a working smoke alarm at the home.

This comes after two deadly fires in Prince George’s County so far this year. One of those included the deaths of an elderly couple last month at a home in Fort Washington, Md.

Last year, the county had five deaths related to fires. Many of the fires have happened at homes without working smoke alarms, authorities said.