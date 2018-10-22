A 71-year-old Maryland man died Sunday in Southern Maryland after his car crossed a road, struck two obstacles and crashed into a building, authorities said.

The sheriff's office in St. Mary's County, said Antonio Joseph Malaspina, of Mechanicsville, was thought to have suffered a medical emergency before the crash on Mechanicsville Road.

It occurred about 4 a.m. in the 28100 block of the road, in the Mechanicsville area of the county, the sheriff’s office said. After crossing the center line, the car struck a sign post, telephone pole and unoccupied building, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim died at a hospital, the office said.