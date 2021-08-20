A Montgomery County police car. (Courtesy of Montgomery County Police)By Dana HedgpethToday at 5:58 a.m. EDTBy Dana HedgpethToday at 5:58 a.m. EDTShareA man died after a crash in Montgomery County.Local police said the incident happened Thursday night near New Hampshire and Shaw avenues in the Colesville area. Two vehicles were involved.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightOne man died, and it was not known if anyone else was hurt.Roads in the area were shut down for a few hours. The crash is under investigation, and the victim’s name was not immediately released, pending notification of his family. GiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.