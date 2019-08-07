A man driving an SUV died after he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree in Upper Marlboro, officials said.

The incident happened along the westbound side of McKendree Road near Brickell Road and Lavender Dream Lane, according to Prince George’s County Police.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, and his name was not immediately released, pending notification of his family.

The incident remains under investigation.

