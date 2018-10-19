A man is dead after he was assaulted in Arlington, police said.

The incident happened near 13th Street and South George Mason Drive, according to Arlington County Police. The man’s name was not immediately released, pending the notification of his family.

Police said he was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

The incident is under investigation, and police said a suspect is in custody but did not release the person’s name.

The D.C. region has seen more than 220 homicides so far this year, according to tracking by The Washington Post. The toll includes 25 people who died in Virginia. It was the second homicide in Arlington this year.