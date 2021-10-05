A 27-year-old man died in a crash Sunday night in the town of Cheverly.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. near Columbia Park Road and 64th Avenue, according to Prince George’s County police.

An initial investigation found that the man — who was later identified as Corey Fuller of Capitol Heights — was driving west on Columbia Park Road when he went off the road and struck a pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.