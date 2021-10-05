A driver was killed in a crash when he went off the road and struck a pole in Prince George’s County, police said. (iStock)By Dana HedgpethToday at 6:21 a.m. EDTBy Dana HedgpethToday at 6:21 a.m. EDTShare this storyA 27-year-old man died in a crash Sunday night in the town of Cheverly.The incident happened just after 9 p.m. near Columbia Park Road and 64th Avenue, according to Prince George’s County police. Support our journalism. Subscribe today ArrowRightAn initial investigation found that the man — who was later identified as Corey Fuller of Capitol Heights — was driving west on Columbia Park Road when he went off the road and struck a pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The crash remains under investigation. GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...