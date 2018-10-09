A man struck by a truck in May died this month from injuries he suffered in the crash, police said.

Rodney Wood, 57, of Southeast Washington was driving south near the 3100 block of Powder Mill Road in Beltsville, Md., when a truck crossed the double yellow line and hit him around 4:40 a.m. on May 26, Prince George’s County police said.

Wood was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He died Wednesday, police said. The truck driver was not injured.

Authorities are still investigating why the truck crossed into the other lane.