No arrest was made and police did not describe a possible motive. The identity of the man who died has not yet been made public, pending notification of relatives.
Four other people were shot in the District Monday night into Tuesday.
About 11:40 p.m. on Monday, police said three people were shot in the 1300 block of Congress Street SE. A police spokeswoman said one of the victims was a juvenile.
Police said their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
In another incident, a man was shot about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Elvans Road SE. He was reported to be conscious when he was taken to a hospital. A police report says he was shot in the right arm.
These recent shootings bring the District’s homicide count to 119, a 20 percent increase over this time last year. On Sunday, 22 people were shot, one fatally, at block party in the Greenway neighborhood of Southeast Washington.
Police said that as of Aug. 19, 570 people had been shot in the District, a 45 percent increase over the same period in 2019.
Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said on Tuesday she has ordered every city agency to prioritize combating violence, noting residents are “fed up with the senseless violence and are desperate to find solutions.”