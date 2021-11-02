D.C. Police car at a scene. (Peter Hermann/TWP)By Jasmine HiltonToday at 6:24 p.m. EDTBy Jasmine HiltonToday at 6:24 p.m. EDTShare this storyA 28-year-old man died of his injuries Monday after being shot Saturday in Southeast Washington, D.C. police said.Police are investigating the slaying of Cecil Morris, of no fixed address, as a homicide.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightOfficers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Gainesville Street SE around 7:43 p.m. Saturday. Police found Morris with gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a hospital, where he later died, police said. GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...