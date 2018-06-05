A man who was seriously injured in a vehicular crash in downtown Washington last month has died, according to D.C. police.

The crash occurred shortly after 4 a.m. on May 25 at H Street and New York Avenue in Northwest. Police identified the victim as Anthony Eugene Johnson, 33, of Northeast. Police said he died at a hospital Monday.

Police said Johnson was driving a 2016 Dodge Challenger “at a high rate of speed” when it struck a median divider and became airborne. The Dodge then struck a traffic pole and overturned.