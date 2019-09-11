A man injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Virginia died Wednesday, officials said.

Fairfax County police responded about 2 p.m. to the intersection of Loisdale Road and Loisdale Court in the Springfield area for the crash, authorities said.

The man died of injuries suffered in the crash, police said.

Police asked commuters to avoid the area, which is near the Springfield Town Center, just east of Interstate 95 and south of Franconia Road.

Authorities didn’t immediately identify the victim or give other details of the crash.

