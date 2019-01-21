Prince George’s County police have a man in custody after another man died of stab wounds in Beltsville, Md.

Police said they received a call at 11:15 a.m. Monday reporting a “cutting” on the 11200 block of Cedar Lane.

They found a man with stab wounds to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Another man was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing. Police said they believe it was a domestic incident, but the nature of the relationship between the two was still unclear.

Police are continuing their investigation.