A man who was critically wounded in the District died Saturday, five days after being shot, the police said.

A man who was shot last week in Northeast Washington died on Saturday, the D.C. police said.

They said Malik Muhammad, 37, of Bowie, Md., was shot about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26 in the 800 block of Taylor Street NE.

He had been hit more than once and was taken to a hospital with wounds that were described as life-threatening, police said. He was one of three people fatally wounded in separate incidents in the District on the same day.

No motive in the shooting was released. The site is a residential street of two-story red-brick buildings.