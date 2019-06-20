A man died when a tree fell on him as he was clearing farmland in Prince George’s County, police said.

The incident happened about 7 a.m. Thursday in the 23000 block of Neck Road in Aquasco, where authorities were called for a report of a death.

The man’s name has not been released, pending notification of his family, police said.

Officials said an initial investigation found the man was helping to clear trees, and was cutting one tree when another uprooted. That tree struck and killed him, police said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The location is about 30 miles southeast of Washington.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news