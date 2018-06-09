A man walking on the sidewalk in Wheaton was struck and dragged a short distance by a car driven by a suspected drunken driver early Saturday, Montgomery County police said.

A Montgomery police officer happened to spot the car moments after the crash and arrested the driver.

The pedestrian was still alive Saturday with life-threatening injuries, Cpl. Rebecca Innocenti said. His name, age and home town were not released because his family had not been notified.

Police said the man was walking east along University Boulevard West at 3:23 a.m. when he was struck before the intersection with Amherst Avenue, Innocenti said.

At the intersection, a police officer pulled alongside the white 2005 Toyota Camry and noticed an object under the vehicle. The Camry then accelerated down University Boulevard, dislodging the victim, police said.

The driver, a 25-year-old Hyattsville woman, was taken into custody on “suspicion of DUI” but was released and not charged pending the results of lab tests, Innocenti said.

Police ask anyone who saw the incident to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.