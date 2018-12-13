A man driving an SUV died after a crash in Capitol Heights, Md., authorities said.
The accident happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Central Avenue and Shady Glen Drive, according to Prince George’s County police.
Authorities said an initial investigation found that an SUV and a car collided, and the SUV driver was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver in the car suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
The name of the man who was killed was not immediately released, pending notification of his relatives.
Roads in the area were closed for several hours.