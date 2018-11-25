A man has died after being critically injured in a car crash in Montgomery County last week, the county police said.

They said Oscar Eduardo Rivas-Macal, 23, of Gaithersburg died Friday at a hospital after being ejected Nov. 18 from a car that went off Muncaster Mill Road near Beachdale Court, hit an embankment and rolled over. The victim was a passenger in the car, police said.

In a statement Saturday, police said investigators think a dark-colored Ford Mustang may have been involved in some way with the crash. They said they would like to speak with the driver of the Mustang.