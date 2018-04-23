Police are working to track down a man accused of exposing himself to a child at a store in Maryland over the weekend and investigating whether the incident is related to a similar report from the same store in March.

The recent incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday when a woman and her daughter were shopping in a store in the 2200 block of University Boulevard East in Lewisdale, Md., according to Prince George’s County police.

While the mother was briefly turned away, a man exposed and touched himself in front of the girl, police said.

The man did not touch the girl, police said.

Detectives plan to return to the area Monday evening to ask for the community’s help in identifying a suspect. Police said they are investigating whether the incident on Saturday is connected to a similar report of a man exposing himself to a child at the same store in March.

Detectives had also canvassed the area in March and reviewed surveillance video but did not identify a suspect, police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to call 301-772-4908 or, to remain anonymous, 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).