A man exposed himself to three young girls Wednesday afternoon as they walked home from school in Centreville, Va., officials said.

The girls were walking home from Stone Middle School when the incident happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Sully Park Drive and Deer Pond Road, according to Fairfax County Police.

The girls noticed a man standing nearby, and he exposed himself to them. The girls went home and told their parents.

Police gave a vague description of the man, saying he was white and wearing a gray coat and blue jeans at the time of the incident. A K-9 unit searched the area, but police could not immediately find him.

The incident is under investigation. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 703-246-7800.