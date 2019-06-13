Police are looking for this man who allegedly exposed himself in two separate incidents at a Target store in Fairfax. (Fairfax County Police)

Authorities said they are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself in two separate incidents at a Target store in Fairfax.

The latest incident happened on Thursday at the store on New Guinea Road near the Burke Center, according to Fairfax County Police. Officials said that around 11:45 a.m., a customer said she saw a man “behaving suspiciously inside the store.” After officials looked at surveillance footage, they recognized the man as being involved in a similar incident that happened in late May at the store.

Police said the other incident happened between 7:40 p.m. and 8:20 p.m. on May 26.

A customer told Target employees that a man was in the parking lot and “appeared to be exposing himself.” Employees went outside and found the man with “his pants still down.”

When he saw them, he got in his car and left. Employees reviewed surveillance footage and gave police photos of him and his car.

The man is described as being white and in his 50s or 60s. He is bald and has glasses. Authorities said he was driving a burgundy or dark red car that was possibly a Mazda Protege hatchback.

If anyone has information in the case, they are asked to call 703-691-2131.

