Investigators from the D.C. police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives wrote in a complaint that a D.C. police officer was parking a squad car in front of the Sixth District Police Station located in the 5000 block of Hayes Street NE, when Nesmith approached with a molotov cocktail. Authorities said Nesmith then lit the device and tossed it, and the device bounced off the police car and exploded.
No one was injured. Police said they chased Nesmith and arrested him.
“This was a callous attack on law enforcement with potentially disastrous results, and we are grateful that the suspect is in custody,” said ATF Washington Special Agent in Charge Ashan M. Benedict.