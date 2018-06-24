A man died Saturday evening in a fall at the King and Queen Seat, a rocky outcropping in a state park in Harford County, Md. (Rocks State Park photo)

A man fell to his death Saturday evening from a rocky outcrop in northern Maryland that is one of the state’s most spectacular geological features.

The Maryland Natural Resources police said the man was in his 30s, but did not otherwise identify him or give details on how he fell.

The outcropping is 190 feet high and known as the King and Queen Seat. It is in Rocks State Park in Harford County. The state purchased the park to preserve the geological feature that is used for climbing as well as sightseeing.