A Washington man died Sunday after being injured in a collision earlier this month while riding a moped, the D. C. police said.

The victim was identified as John Henry Pelham, 59, of Northwest.

Police said the crash occurred April 13 at Seventh Street and Missouri Avenue NW about 3:40 p.m. of 7th Street and Missouri Avenue, Northwest.

They said a car that was going west on Missouri tried to turn left onto Seventh as the moped was going in the opposite direction on Missouri. The vehicles collided and the moped operator ended up in the street, the police said. They said he was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and died nine days later.