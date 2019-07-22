A 24-year-old man shot and killed his grandfather in Stafford County, Va., police said.

The incident happened around 8:25 a.m. Sunday at a home on Clearview Lane in a mobile home park, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Brandon Cohen called 911 and said he had “shot and killed his grandfather.” When deputies arrived to the home they found the grandfather — who was later identified as Edward Ennis Jr., 78, unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cohen was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder and other charges. He is being held without bond at a local jail.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation and did not reveal a motive.



Brandon Cohen. (Stafford County Sheriff)

