Police identified the man who was fatally shot along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway during rush hour on Wednesday as James Edwards, 29, of New Carrollton.

Edwards was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the roadway near Annapolis Road and the parkway after a shooting was reported about 6:10 p.m. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said the shooting was not a random act and that detectives are working to arrest a suspect.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call 301-772-4925 or 866-411-TIPS (8477).